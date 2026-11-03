Assam Fashion Weekend 2026 Finale to Spotlight Indigenous Fabrics and Weavers

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TEZPUR: In an initiative to promote the rich handloom heritage of Assam and the Northeast, all contestants at the grand finale of the Lakmit Construction Assam Fashion Weekend 2026 will showcase outfits made exclusively from traditional indigenous fabrics of the region.

The initiative has been taken by Tezpur-based fashion designer Kaushik Modak, who has been working to popularise traditional textiles through contemporary fashion designs. A graduate in Fashion Design from JD Institute of Fashion Technology and NIFT, Delhi, Modak returned to Assam after 14 years in the fashion industry and has since been promoting traditional fabrics such as Pat, Muga, Eri, Mulberry silk, and indigenous handwoven cotton.

Modak said that Assam’s traditional textiles are of exceptional quality and offer immense possibilities for creating fashionable garments suitable for different seasons. He added that the initiative aims to promote indigenous weavers and bring the region’s rich textile heritage to national and international platforms.

The grand finale of the Lakmit Construction Assam Fashion Weekend 2026 will be held on December 13 at Tezpur.

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