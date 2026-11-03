Assam: Police Raid in Nalbari Uncovers Illegal Beef Trade, Two Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Mukalmua police have arrested two persons and seized a large quantity of beef during a raid against alleged illegal beef trade at Kaplabari under Mukalmua police station in Nalbari district. According to sources, acting on information about the alleged illegal beef trade operating in the Kaplabari area, a joint team of Mukalmua police and personnel from Daulashal police outpost conducted a raid in the locality.

During the operation, police apprehended two persons who were allegedly found cutting beef for commercial purposes. The arrested individuals have been identified as Safikul Islam (24 years) and Julhas Ali (55 years).

Police also seized a substantial quantity of beef from their possession.

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