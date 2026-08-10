Assam: Fast-moving buses put commuters and pedestrians at risk on NH-31

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The reckless speed of transportation buses operating along National Highway-31 has become a growing concern among commuters, pedestrians and local residents in the Bajali district.

Several road users have expressed concern over buses allegedly being driven at high speeds, particularly along busy stretches where pedestrians, two-wheelers and other vehicles frequently share the highway.

The concern is particularly serious in Bajali, where several schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, markets and residential areas are located close to the national highway.

Residents say speeding buses passing through these populated areas could pose a serious threat to pedestrians, students, patients, commuters and other road users.

Sudden overtaking, high-speed turns, abrupt lane changes and failure to maintain a safe distance can increase the risk of accidents, particularly during peak hours when traffic movement is high.

Passengers have also raised concerns about their safety inside buses, saying excessive speed and sudden braking can put both passengers and other road users at risk.

Commuters have urged bus operators and drivers to strictly follow prescribed speed limits and traffic regulations, particularly while passing through populated areas, markets and locations near educational and healthcare institutions.

Local residents have appealed to the traffic police and transport authorities to conduct regular checks, monitor speeding buses and take necessary action against drivers found violating road-safety rules.

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