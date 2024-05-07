Assam Witnesses 74.86% Voter Turnout by 5 PM in Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: Assam experienced a substantial increase in voter participation during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday May 07. Voting began at 7 am in four key constituencies. These are namely, Kokrajhar (ST) Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati. A steady stream of voters were exercising their democratic rights.

By 5 pm the same day Assam had an impressive voter turnout. It reported 74.86% which reflected the enthusiasm and engagement of voters. They desired to shape the future of their constituencies and the nation as a whole.

Third phase of elections in Assam is of great importance. Some 47 candidates were contesting across the four constituencies. Among these candidates six are women. That marked a significant presence of female representation in electoral battle.

Guwahati seat is one of particular interest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress both fielded female candidates strategically. Bijuli Kalita Medhi represents the BJP. Mira Borthakur Goswami comes from the Congress. Both women are vying for victory. This is a closely watched electoral battle with much anticipation.

Women candidates' participation underscores evolving dynamics of gender inclusivity in Assam's political landscape. Their presence signifies commitment to gender equality. Additionally it signifies a shift towards diverse and inclusive political arena.

Throughout the polling day, voters from differing demographics and backgrounds cast their ballots. They turned out in large numbers exercising their right to choose their representatives. This high voter turnout reflects electorate's awareness of the at stake issues. It also reflects their determination to contribute to the democratic process.

People eagerly await the outcome of the third phase of elections in Assam. This outcome will determine not only the fate of candidates but will also shape the state's governance and policy-making trajectories. The results of elections will be revealed in coming days. Thus, Assam's political landscape stands on brink of a transformation. This transformation will be driven by voices and choices of its people.