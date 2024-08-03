Meghalaya Launches Online Portal for Registration of Citizens Abroad Following Bangladesh Unrest

SHILLONG: In response to recent violence in Bangladesh that led to evacuation of hundreds of Indian students including several from Meghalaya, state cabinet has approved creation of an online portal designed for registration of working professionals and students from Meghalaya residing abroad. This initiative forms part of broader effort to ensure faster and more efficient evacuation process in event of future emergencies.

Currently Indian citizens living abroad are encouraged to register with nearest Indian embassy or consular office. However, this process is not mandatory. Many individuals often overlook it until emergency situation arises. Recognizing this gap Meghalaya government has decided to introduce more localized and accessible registration system.

The newly approved portal will be accessible through existing government website, meghalayaone.gov.in. It will enable residents to voluntarily register. This creates a confidential database of Meghalayans living or traveling abroad. Initiative aims at providing government with up-to-date information which can be crucial during crisis.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized significance of this new system. “This move is crucial as recent incidents in Bangladesh highlighted need for database of Meghalayans living or travelling abroad,” he stated. Violence in Bangladesh had underscored vulnerability of Indian nationals particularly students. This was a need for prompt and organized evacuation procedures.

Online portal is expected to streamline registration process. It will make it easier for residents to provide information. This, in turn will help government maintain accurate and confidential record of Meghalayans abroad. In event of emergency, such as political unrest or natural disasters database will allow for quicker communication and coordination. This ensures that those in need can be evacuated efficiently.

Senior civil servant CVD Diengdoh highlighted that while registration is voluntary it is highly encouraged. “Registration is not compulsory, but it will provide valuable database for emergencies ensuring confidentiality and restricted access” Diengdoh noted. Emphasis on voluntary registration seeks to respect privacy and autonomy of citizens. It also prepares for potential emergencies.