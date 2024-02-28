Assam: Father Confesses to Double Murder; Blames Son’s Hyperactivity Disorder

GUWAHATI: In a gruesome incident, an individual confessed to killing his son and wife in front of police after the dead bodies of the two victims were discovered in their residence in Nalbari district of Assam.

The accused identified as Jagadish Haloi, a key accused in the double murder case, fled after committing the crime. He was nabbed in Alipurduar, West Bengal, and taken into custody where he confessed to killing the two persons.

The incident occurred on February 19, 2024, when the Haloi allegedly killed his wife Kabita, and son Hrishikesh inside their residence. It was Hrishikesh’s 15th birthday.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed against the culprit at Nalbari police station. He was arrested nine days later and produced before a court.