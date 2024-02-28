Assam: Father Confesses to Double Murder; Blames Son’s Hyperactivity Disorder

GUWAHATI: In a gruesome incident, an individual confessed to killing his son and wife in front of police after the dead bodies of the two victims were discovered in their residence in Nalbari district of Assam.
The accused identified as Jagadish Haloi, a key accused in the double murder case, fled after committing the crime. He was nabbed in Alipurduar, West Bengal, and taken into custody where he confessed to killing the two persons.
The incident occurred on February 19, 2024, when the Haloi allegedly killed his wife Kabita, and son Hrishikesh inside their residence. It was Hrishikesh’s 15th birthday.
Following the incident, an FIR was filed against the culprit at Nalbari police station. He was arrested nine days later and produced before a court.
Haloi claimed that he killed his son along with his wife in response to Hrishikesk’s hyperactivity, who was also autistic.
In another tragic incident, a woman was reportedly beaten to death by her family members in Digboi.
The victim identified as Dipmala Tudu was thrashed to death by her brother-in-law Munin Tudu and his wife Sumi Tudu.
As per reports, the victim was beaten by rod by her in-laws until she lost consciousness and later succumbed to her injuries.
Following the incident, Digboi police reached the scene and arrested the accused. An investigation has also been initiated.
Earlier on December, a father allegedly killed his one and half year old child after an altercation with his wife in Sipajhar.
Locals reported that the accused hit the child multiple times on the head with a road.
The infant was rushed to the hospital in Mangaldoi where he was declared dead.
ALSO WATCH: