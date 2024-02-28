Tripura: Ex-TIPRA Moth Chief Pradyot Debbarma Rushes to Delhi Amid Hunger Strike

AGARTALA: Former Chief of TIPRA Motha and scion of Tripura’s royal family Pradyot Manikya Debbarma rushed to Delhi after receiving a call from the Central government.

The royal scion was amid an indefinite hunger strike in Hatai Koto, formerly known as Baramura Hills in Tripura.

While he was addressing the crowd, he received a phone call when MLA Animesh Debbarma handed over the phone to him.

Following the phone conversation, Pradyot said that he needed to go to Delhi as the Central government had asked him to come there.