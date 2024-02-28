Tripura: Ex-TIPRA Moth Chief Pradyot Debbarma Rushes to Delhi Amid Hunger Strike

AGARTALA: Former Chief of TIPRA Motha and scion of Tripura’s royal family Pradyot Manikya Debbarma rushed to Delhi after receiving a call from the Central government.
The royal scion was amid an indefinite hunger strike in Hatai Koto, formerly known as Baramura Hills in Tripura.
While he was addressing the crowd, he received a phone call when MLA Animesh Debbarma handed over the phone to him.
Following the phone conversation, Pradyot said that he needed to go to Delhi as the Central government had asked him to come there.
He also said that people should not celebrate now and if there is any good news then he would let everyone know.
Pradyot also claimed that he would travel to Delhi on an empty stomach while continuing his hunger strike. He declared his intention that he would not consume anything until he receives positive response.
Before leaving the stage, the former TIPRA Motha chief sought the blessing of the indigenous people and assured that he won’t return empty handed.
Earlier, TIPRA Moth party had warned to block the National Highway 8, the state's lifeline, on February 28 in protest against the Central government's "procrastination" in implementing constitutional solutions for the indigenous population.
The TMP has been demanding 'Greater Tipraland' or a separate state for the tribals and the party supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman threatened to launch for a fast unto death hunger strike soon if the Centre does not accept his party's demands at the earliest.
Debbarman demonstrated his determination to write his name in the annals of history, demonstrating his determination to fight for the rights of his people until his last breath emphasizing that his struggle was beyond his own ambitions and instead aimed at ensuring human equality for all Indians.
Debbarman's statement has garnered widespread support from his followers, who see the hunger strike as a symbol of sheer commitment to justice and equality.
As the interactions with the central government have reached a serious stage, all will be watching the outcome of this bold and determined stand taken by the scion of the Tripura royal family.
