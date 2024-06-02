Assam: Father Files FIR Against School Teacher for Alleged Assault on Son After Marble Incident

JAMUGURIHAT: One Hemanta Bhuyan, father of one Chiranjib Bhuyan, a student of class one of Borpam ME School has lodged an FIR at Sootea PS on Friday against one school teacher on the charges of incorporating physical assault on his son on road. According to information, Chiranjib was playing marbles with playmates on the road at Sapekati village after school on Thursday. Incidentally, a marble hit on the leg of Pranjit Bora, head teacher of Pub Samguri LPS while he was on his way back to home after school. On getting hit by a marble, school teacher Pranjit became furious and brutally assaulted Chiranjib instantly. Hemanta Bhuyan, father of the student lodged an FIR at Sootea PS against the teacher.

