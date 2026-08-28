Assam: Feed support to flood-affected dairy farmers in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: In a significant humanitarian initiative to support flood-affected dairy farmers of Assam, Namdhari Sikh Sangat provided animal feed to affected farmers in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, extending timely assistance to livestock-dependent farming communities struggling to recover from the recent floods.

In Jorhat, an animal feed distribution programme was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kaliapani, on Thursday under the overall coordination of Dr Sanjoy Borthakur, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Jorhat. Animal feed was distributed among 100 flood-affected dairy farmers of the district.

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