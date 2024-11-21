Assam: Two arrested for illegal deforestation and wildlife crime under Digboi range

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The security agencies of the forest department under the Digboi Division have been leaving no stone unturned to arrest the absconding hardcore poacher Raising Munda of the Noloni area in Tinsukia district.

Mr. Munda, the anti-nature hardcore criminal, had managed to escape recently during a raid at his residence by the Digboi forest department.

Following the arrest of two of his accomplices, Chota Bhai Urang

and Monglu Bhumij, earlier from the Digboi Balijan area, the forest forces further raided the residence of Mr. Munda, the kingpin of the nexus involved in poaching and deforestation in several pockets of the East Block under the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest.

The operation yielded one handgun, a wildlife article, illegally harvested sawn timber, and various incriminating items.

'Dwarmara Reserve under Doomdoma Division Forest and Eastern Block of Upper Dehing Reserve Forest under Digboi Division were the focal areas of the accused, who had been actively involved in the destruction of both flora and fauna kingdoms for commercial gains,' said one of the officials of Digboi Range.

When contacted, TC Ranjith Ram IFS, the Divisional Forest Officer Digboi, said that the security personnel of the forest department were constantly on the lookout to trace the absconding accused and book him adequately under the appropriate section of the forest acts.

'To ensure effective vigilance, we have already consolidated the anti-poaching camp at the Noloni area in the Eastern Block and Soraipung in the Western Block, besides intensifying the patrolling teams round the clock.

Meanwhile, plantation drives and mass awareness have always been amongst our top agenda and ensure continued evictions from encroached forest land under the division, said the top boss of the division', Mr. Ranjith.

'We have achieved commendable success in the Assam-Arunachal border belt, realizing the greater end without firing a single bullet,' claimed the DFO.

