Assam: Ferry Springs Leak in Mid-River in Majuli; Passenger Rescue Successful

GUWAHATI: A major disaster was prevented in Assam’s Majuli on Saturday when a ferry carrying passengers started leaking with water rushing in.
The situation occurred when the ferry, called SB Senimai, was crossing the Brahmaputra River. It was carrying passengers from Nimatighat on the Jorhat side to Aphalamukh in Majuli.
Reports say that the leak was found around 7:30 am during the early morning trip. This caused a stir among the worried passengers on the ferry.
But, the rescue operations began right away. Another ferry was sent to take all passengers safely off the sinking ferry.
Official sources said there were 80 passengers on board, along with 26 motorcycle and four four-wheeler vehicles.
There were no casualties reported but some passenger had minor injuries.
An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident however, reports suggests overcrowding might have been a factor.
Earlier in March, a major tragedy was avoided after a ferry with passengers on board lost control and subsequently collided with another ferry at Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry ghat on Monday.
Everyone present in the scene breathed a huge sigh of relief as this crash did not lead to a major accident. In the worst case scenario, it could have easily resulted in many casualties.
Reports revealed that MV Kameng, which contained around 200 passengers, lost control, after which, it crashed into the other ferry going by the name of MV Manikarneswar at the Majgaon ferry ghat on the north bank.
The accident unfolded when the ferry had left the Majgaon ghat and was heading towards the Guwahati ghat across the Brahmaputra River.
Besides the passengers onboard, the ferry also contained around 50 two-wheelers during the time of the incident.
Although a disastrous accident was thwarted, tensions erupted at the ferry ghat as the furious passengers onboard pointed fingers at the management, leveling serious allegations that someone else was in-charge of the ferry in absence of the original driver.
ALSO WATCH: