Assam: Ferry Springs Leak in Mid-River in Majuli; Passenger Rescue Successful

GUWAHATI: A major disaster was prevented in Assam’s Majuli on Saturday when a ferry carrying passengers started leaking with water rushing in.

The situation occurred when the ferry, called SB Senimai, was crossing the Brahmaputra River. It was carrying passengers from Nimatighat on the Jorhat side to Aphalamukh in Majuli.

Reports say that the leak was found around 7:30 am during the early morning trip. This caused a stir among the worried passengers on the ferry.

But, the rescue operations began right away. Another ferry was sent to take all passengers safely off the sinking ferry.