Manipur Violence: Massive Arms Haul Found in Thoubal district

IMPHAL: Security forces have conducted search operations and increased presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of districts in hilly and valley regions.
During these operations, security forces discovered several items, including a shotgun, a submachine gun with its magazine, a pistol with a magazine, four 51mm mortar bombs, eight 36 HE hand grenades, five tear smoke shells, an improvised explosive device (IED), a walkie-talkie, a dye marker grenade containing irritant anti-riot material, two cartridges of 38mm anti-riot rubber bullets, thirteen live rounds of ammunition, a helmet, a magazine for a self-loading rifle (SLR), and a packet of CAT II 83mm explosives.
These items were found in Yerum Ching, located in Thoubal district, during the search operations.
Heirok, in Thoubal district, was hit by a wave of violence when armed individuals reportedly attacked the area early today.
This has caused tension and prompted village volunteers to retaliate in self-defense.
According to reliable sources, the armed attackers' assault provoked a response from the village volunteers, leading to a clash that resulted in one volunteer being injured.
Earlier, in a disturbing development in Kangpokpi district in Manipur, a suspected Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) member, was allegedly killed in jail by an alleged National Socialist Council of Nagaland worker in Chuwangphu Nungmang village in Keithelmanbi police station.
Five to seven armed NSCN (IM) cadres reportedly rescued the victim Pungleinung alias Aloo, 45, an active cadre of ZUF, near Rongmei Naga Youth Organization Manipur (RNYOM) office.
According to officials, Pungleinung was overpowered at gunpoint when he surrendered at the RNYOM office and was later shot multiple times.
Pungleinung, a resident of Dolangchiru village in Manipur’s Noni district, died on the spot around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.
The local authorities also have registered the incident as an accidental case.
Thus it is seen that tensions between ZUF and NSCN (IM) are aroused, as both groups are holding peace talks with the central government.
ALSO WATCH: