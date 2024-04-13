Manipur Violence: Massive Arms Haul Found in Thoubal district

IMPHAL: Security forces have conducted search operations and increased presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of districts in hilly and valley regions.

During these operations, security forces discovered several items, including a shotgun, a submachine gun with its magazine, a pistol with a magazine, four 51mm mortar bombs, eight 36 HE hand grenades, five tear smoke shells, an improvised explosive device (IED), a walkie-talkie, a dye marker grenade containing irritant anti-riot material, two cartridges of 38mm anti-riot rubber bullets, thirteen live rounds of ammunition, a helmet, a magazine for a self-loading rifle (SLR), and a packet of CAT II 83mm explosives.

These items were found in Yerum Ching, located in Thoubal district, during the search operations.