Assam: Fierce Gun Battle With Poachers Erupt In Kaziranga; Forest Official Injured

KAZIRANGA: A firing incident broke out at Assam's Kaziranga National Park as poachers were confronted by forest department officials, leading to a fierce gun battle that inflicted injury to a forest officer on Friday.
The scuffle took place within the periphery of the wildlife reserve, near the Goroimari forest camp falling under the Kohora forest range, where forest department officials had received credible information about the presence of poachers.
Acting on a tip-off they got early in the morning, a forest department team were quick to initiate an operation to nab the intruders.
An exchange of fire erupted between the two sides as the forest officials approached towards the poachers in an attempt to neutralize them.
A gun-battle ensued as several rounds were fired during the skirmish where a forest official was injured by one of the poachers in the process.
An elephant mahout tried to rescue the injured official by firing retaliatory shots at the poachers, injuring one of them.
Officials have identified the injured intruder as Mun Ali, who was subsequently arrested. However, the other culprit succeeded in evading capture, seizing the moment by vanishing from the scene amidst the chaos.
Officials found Pipli Seng fish from their possession, which happens to be a highly endangered fish species classified as a Schedule I species under the Amendment of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972.
Authorities are on the hunt to trace the other poacher, who is currently absconding and the efforts have been intensified so as to prosecute the perpetrators and deliver justice.
Meanwhile, the authorities managed to evacuate the injured forest official from the scene and is currently undergoing medical treatment for his wounds.