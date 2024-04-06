Assam: Fierce Gun Battle With Poachers Erupt In Kaziranga; Forest Official Injured

KAZIRANGA: A firing incident broke out at Assam's Kaziranga National Park as poachers were confronted by forest department officials, leading to a fierce gun battle that inflicted injury to a forest officer on Friday.

The scuffle took place within the periphery of the wildlife reserve, near the Goroimari forest camp falling under the Kohora forest range, where forest department officials had received credible information about the presence of poachers.

Acting on a tip-off they got early in the morning, a forest department team were quick to initiate an operation to nab the intruders.