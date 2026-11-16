Assam: Film ‘18 November’ to release on Zubeen Garg’s birthday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A special Assamese film titled ‘18 November’, based on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late singer Zubeen Garg, is set to hit theatres on November 18.

The film features a strong cast of popular and experienced artistes, including Baharul Islam, Arun Nath, Rimpi Das, Sukanya Baruah, Bhaskar Bora and Aparna Dutta Choudhury, among others.

Music is another major attraction of the film. Apart from popular singers Dikshu and Achurjya Borpatra, the film will also feature several new voices of the winners of this year’s ‘Zubeen Geet’ competition.

The story revolves around Anamika, a devoted fan of Zubeen Garg, whose greatest wish is to meet her favourite artiste on his birthday and express her love and admiration. However, her dream remains unfulfilled, leaving behind an emotional mystery. The film also raises a special question about what Zubeen Garg had actually said.

The film is directed by Manjit Sharma and produced by Partha Kataky. It will be released in theatres across the state on November 18.