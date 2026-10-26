Assam: Rangghar Theatre Festival to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The 32nd National Rangghar Theatre Festival, 2026, dedicated to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, will be held from November 28 to December 1 at the District Library Auditorium, Barpeta. Organised by Rangghar, Barpeta, the four-day festival will feature six performances by theatre groups from Assam, West Bengal, Nagaland, Odisha and Mumbai, beginning at 6 pm daily.

The festival will open on November 28 with “Brajanath: Biplabi Agnibeer”, presented by Sarsa, Sipajhar. Written by Utpal Dutta and directed by Ashim Kumar Nath, the play draws inspiration from theatre legend and freedom fighter Brajanath Sharma.

On November 29, Kolkata-based Onnyokichhu will present “Moonlight”, a Bengali adaptation of Mahesh Elkunchwar’s “Sontata”, written and directed by NSD alumnus Sangita Sarkar. Hill Theatre, Nagaland, will also stage the Broadway musical “The Land Where Silence Sings”, directed by Bendang Walling.

On November 30, SPACE Academy, Bhubaneswar, will present the Hindi play “Hey Manushya, Sabdhan”, adapted from Lu Xun’s “A Madman’s Diary” and directed by Prof. Satyabrata Raut. Guwahati-based Abhinaya will stage “Gati”, written by Paran Jyoti Dutta and directed by Sanjeev Buragohain. The festival will conclude on December 1 with “Piano”, presented by Mumbai-based RYRA Art Pvt. Ltd. The play has been adapted, designed and directed by actor Raghubir Yadav. The organisers have invited theatre enthusiasts and cultural organisations to attend the festival and support the celebration of Indian theatre.