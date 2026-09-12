Assam: Final Electoral Roll for 26-Buruli MAC constituency published

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TEZPUR: The Final Electoral Roll for the 26-Buruli Constituency of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), Sonitpur district, was published on September 11, 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in continuation of the notifications issued by the Assam State Election Commission (SEC). The Final Electoral Roll was formally published in the presence of District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das; Election Officer, Sonitpur, Ahmadulla Thakuria; District Information & Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur; representatives of recognised National and State Political Parties; and local journalists at a programme held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur.

Following the publication of the Draft Electoral Roll, the number of voters increased by 155, comprising an increase of 78 male voters and 77 female voters.

As per the Final Electoral Roll, the 26-Buruli MAC Constituency has 17 polling stations covering 23 notified MAC villages. The total number of voters stands at 7,504, comprising 3,783 male voters and 3,721 female voters. The Draft Electoral Roll had 7,349 voters, comprising 3,705 male and 3,644 female voters.

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