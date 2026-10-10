Assam Finance Minister Sets Fresh Revenue Targets for Guwahati and Plans Tax Department Overhaul

The Assam Government has announced an ambitious structural revamp of its fiscal administration, setting strict new revenue collection targets for the state's primary economic engine, Guwahati.

The announcement comes alongside a sweeping plan to overhaul the state tax department to curb leakages, enhance compliance, and digitize legacy tax networks.

The state's finance ministry confirmed that Guwahati is projected to spearhead the revenue collection drive, with updated collection baselines aimed at funding ongoing infrastructure developments, including the expansion of the Guwahati Metro project and regional urban upgrades.

"Guwahati’s rapid commercial growth demands a more robust fiscal foundation," the Finance Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, stated during the briefing. "Our current collection metrics no longer match the city's expanding economic footprint, making an immediate administrative upgrade essential."

Under the new overhaul strategy, the tax department will deploy real-time monitoring tools and artificial intelligence to identify high-value tax evaders.

Furthermore, administrative wings are being restructured to streamline public grievances and speed up commercial tax clearances. "Technology will be our primary tool to ensure transparency," a senior ministry official added. "We are eliminating legacy bureaucratic delays to create a frictionless environment for honest taxpayers."

Opposition leaders have urged the government to ensure the aggressive targets do not translate into the harassment of local micro-enterprises.

However, ministry officials assured that the focus remains entirely on systemic compliance and expanding the tax base through transparent, technology-driven reforms.