Goalpara Timber Bust: Forest Officials Seize Massive Illegal Cache as Smugglers Escape Midnight Raid

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials in Goalpara seized a large quantity of illegal timber worth lakhs, though the smugglers managed to escape. The high-value teak logs were intercepted near the Kuki River bed during a midnight raid.

A joint team of forest guards and police set a trap along a known smuggling route. As a modified pickup truck approached, officials ordered it to stop.

However, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled into the dense forest under the cover of darkness.

A massive search operation is currently underway in the surrounding forest areas to apprehend the escaped suspects. Officials have registered a case under the Assam Forest Regulation Act and are analyzing the seized vehicle for forensic clues.

Locals report that timber smuggling has spiked due to rising commercial demand.

Forest officials have vowed to intensify river patrols and strengthen community intelligence networks to curb the illicit trade.