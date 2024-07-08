Assam: Financial anomalies of 4 self help groups alleged

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: While the government of Assam led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been ensuring to strengthen rural economy by means of rural funding through various financial institutions, allegations were levelled against Purnima Village Organisation (VO) under Hapjan Block in Tinsukia district of swindling public fund in tune of Rs 5.44 lakhs.

According to allegations brought about by the women members of 4 self help groups including Surjyamukhi, Hewali, Mismeri and Heouji, they have been repaying their respective loan amount to the president of the Purnima VO Junmoni Borah who allegedly did not deposit the amount to Cluster Level Federation (CLF) for past 10 months.

The aggrieved women during an emergency meeting held at Bongaon Primary school on Sunday afternoon demanded of the president to immediately deposit their outstanding amount worth 4 lakhs of overdue and around 1.44 of interest accumulated for past 10 months.

'Why did the amount collected not deposited on time to the CLF, where have the public money been utilized by the responsible office bearers of the VO?', enquired one of the victim beneficiaries of the SHGs.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Rimpi Moran the Block Project Manager (BPM) Hapjan told the reporters that though she knew the matter a day earlier yet no action could be initiated because she was yet to receive any formal complaints against the concerned president.

“I had already informed the concerned VO president of the unpleasant development taking place and asked her to do the needful,” she added. “I did not deposit the collected money because I was angry for some reasons but now I would issue the cheque soon,” she added in her conversation which was recorded by the media persons. “I would call for a meeting on 12 next wherein all the members of the SHGs must give their attendance,” the president who abstained the Sunday meeting told.

