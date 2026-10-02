Assam: Fire breaks out again in Bokakhat town, two shops gutted

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A fire broke out again in Bokakhat town, completely gutting two shops and spreading to two nearby residential houses. A major area of Bokakhat town was narrowly saved from what could have been a more serious disaster.

The devastating fire broke out at around 2:30 am on Wednesday in front of Bokakhat Natya Mandir, in the heart of Bokakhat town. A bicycle shop and a fast-food shop were completely destroyed in the fire. Residents suspect that the fire may have originated due to an electrical fault.

No items could be salvaged from the fast-food shop owned by Nirmal Mishra or the bicycle shop owned by Sanjay Das.

Meanwhile, the fire also spread to the nearby houses of Anjali Ghosh and Dulal Ghosh. However, no casualties were reported. The fire was brought under control through the prompt efforts of the fire and emergency services, police and administration, residents, and the co-district administration.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Fire Breaks Out at Five Shops Near AMCH