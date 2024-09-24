‘New generation should be aware of Assam tea history’: Chancellor of Nagaland University, Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap

DIBRUGARH: It is essential for the younger generation of the state to study the history of tea in Assam to understand the economic and social evolution of modern Assam. New generation should be aware of Assam tea history. In this regard, educational institutions can take the initiative and undertake a number of special programmes for the benefit of students of all subjects. Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap, a prominent journalist, writer and Chancellor of Nagaland University, said this while addressing a function organized by the Department of Computer Science at DHS Kanoi College, Dibrugarh on Monday.

He delivered a thought-provoking lecture on ‘Assam Tea: An Amazing Two Hundred Years Journey’ and said that high schools and colleges are essential for the new generation of Assam to become a partner in the overall socio-economic development of Assam and making India one of the most developed countries in the world. Therefore, it is necessary to know the socio-economic history of Assam for the past two hundred years.

Dr. Kashyap said that since the discovery of tea by the British in Assam is at the root of the evolution of modern Assam, the story of the tea industry can give a thorough understanding of the society and economy of Assam for the past two hundred years.

He mentioned his research experience for his recently completed book on the two hundred years of history of the tea industry in Assam and said that during this study he has been able to uncover several previously unnoticed aspects of the socio-economic sector of Assam.

Dr. Kashyap said that the students of all disciplines like Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Engineering etc. of Assam should study these aspects and contribute significantly to the development of Assam with their own knowledge.

The event was welcomed by the Principal of the college, Dr. Sashikanta Saikia. In his welcoming remarks, he said that there are more than 1,000 small and large tea plantations in Assam. Many young people living near these plantations are not interested in knowing how tea is produced. Many who have seen tea factories have no experience. Therefore, how can Assamese youths get high positions in those plantations? He said this is one of the reasons for the lack of Assamese officers in most of the large tea estates in Assam.

Also Read: AATSU Condemns Brutal Attacks on Minority Tribes in Bangladesh, Urges India to Raise Issue Internationally

Also Watch: