Assam: Fire destroys sari shop in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A fire broke out at the Ma Sarada Sari Emporium in Jagiroad town in the early hours of Saturday. It is learnt that a security guard deployed at a nearby ATM noticed smoke coming out of the business establishment and informed the owner over the phone. On being informed, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The fire completely destroyed the business establishment and caused damage to property worth lakhs of rupees. Several nearby business establishments were fortunately saved from the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Kaliabor: Electronics Shop Gutted in Fire in Jakhalabandha