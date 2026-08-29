Kaliabor: Electronics Shop Gutted in Fire in Jakhalabandha

Guwahati: Today, at wee hours, an electronics shop in the heart of Jakhalabandha in Kaliabor, Assam was completely gutted in a fire, with goods worth around Rs 10 lakh reportedly destroyed.

The shop, owned by businessman Sandeep Goswami, was engulfed in flames, destroying several mobile phones and other electronic items stored inside the premises.

As per information information, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and further investigation may be required to determine how the incident started.

Fire Brigade team, Ambulance and Police team were immediately alerted and rushed to the spot after the fire broke out. They worked to contain the flames and eventually brought the situation under control. Their fast intervention helped prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring commercial establishments and nearby residential areas, averting a potentially larger incident.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, while further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.