Assam: Fire Destroys Shops in Nowbhanga Market, Kamrup

A Correspondent

Boko: A major fire broke out on Friday night in Nowbhanga market, Chamaria Circle, Kamrup, destroying four to five shops. Owners Sobahan Ali, Melan Ali, Nur Mohammad, Majum Ali, and Surut Ali suffered heavy losses. The cause is unclear, with theories ranging from an electrical fault to fire from dry grass nearby. Although the fire was contained by the Boko Fire Brigade, an estimated 20 lakh rupees were lost.

Also Read: Forest team fires blank rounds amid tension in Boko Village