Forest team fires blank rounds amid tension in Boko Village

A CORRESPONDENT

Boko: Tension gripped Kaliyabari village under Boko subdivision on Tuesday night after a vehicle carrying a large quantity of illegal teakwood was intercepted by local youths. The situation escalated when a team from the Bamunigaon Forest Range arrived at the spot and fired blank rounds to bring the crowd under control.

According to sources, a TATA ACE vehicle (registration number AS01 EC 2561) was speeding through the area when it was stopped by a group of villagers. On inspection, the vehicle was found loaded with valuable teakwood allegedly meant for illegal supply. Within minutes, a forest team from Bamunigaon reached the location.

Eyewitnesses said that as the forest officials attempted to take possession of the seized vehicle, heated arguments broke out between them and some villagers. In the ensuing commotion, the forest personnel fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

The forest team detained a local youth, identified as Bidyut Das of Kaliyabari. Two forest staff members — Aditya Hazarika and Hafizul Rahman — sustained minor injuries during the incident.

While a section of locals alleged that there is an “understanding” between certain forest officials and timber smugglers, the Bamunigaon Forest Range authorities dismissed the charge. Range Officer Aminul Islam told this correspondent, “Our only objective was to prevent the illegal transportation of timber. The situation turned tense due to a misunderstanding.”

Incidents of villagers intercepting vehicles carrying suspected illegal timber and forest teams arriving later are not uncommon in the area, often fuelling mistrust between residents and officials.

Also Read: Assam: Village headman hands over python rescued in Boko

Also Watch: