Assam: Fire Destroys Two Houses In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A massive fire erupted at Supariguri No. 2 under Manikpur police station in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The inferno completely destroyed two houses belonging to Rezzak Ali, who works as a tractor driver.

The flames left behind a trail of destruction in its wake. A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, important documents and all household items were annihilated along with Rs. 70,000 in cash.

Family members suspect that an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze. Two fire engines were called in but the damage was already done when they arrived at the scene as the houses where the flames engulfed were reduced to ashes.