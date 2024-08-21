Assam: Fire Destroys Two Houses In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A massive fire erupted at Supariguri No. 2 under Manikpur police station in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The inferno completely destroyed two houses belonging to Rezzak Ali, who works as a tractor driver.
The flames left behind a trail of destruction in its wake. A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, important documents and all household items were annihilated along with Rs. 70,000 in cash.
Family members suspect that an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze. Two fire engines were called in but the damage was already done when they arrived at the scene as the houses where the flames engulfed were reduced to ashes.
A police team, led by Bijni Sub-Divisional Officer Prasenjit Das, quickly arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a fire broke out at the Ayushkalp Hospital in Boko. According to the owner of the hospital, Dr Nayan Bharali, the fire was caused by an electric short circuit in a switch board in the changing room on the second floor of the hospital.
The fire erupted in the hospital and caused a commotion, as a result of which, patients were evacuated to the ground floor immediately, and the fire was extinguished by the staff of the hospital and the State Fire and Emergency Service department.
The people of the area and the staff of the hospital appreciated the State Fire Brigade department for their quick response, and the fire was extinguished without any casualties.
Dr Bharali also said that after the incident, they protected other patients, including newborns undergoing treatment, and the situation was brought under control by the efforts of staff and nurses.
A staff member of the hospital, Abhijit Das, said that they noticed smoke coming out from the second floor, and upon investigation, they found that the fire broke out in the changing room and immediately contacted the fire brigade and also used dry powder fire extinguishers to douse the flames.