Assam Tea Gardens Set To Undergo Infrastructural Upgradation With Rs 2 Crore Financial Assistance

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has rolled out an ambitious scheme to provide financial assistance to selected tea gardens.

The announcement of this scheme marks the celebration of the bicentenary of Assam Tea and is aimed to exploit its tourism potential.

Tea estates that fulfill the eligibility criteria will be the recipients of financial assistance of up to Rs 2 crore each under this initiative.

This substantial investment will be pumped to upgrade the infrastructure of these tea gardens and to transform them into popular tourist attractions that pull visitors from around the globe.