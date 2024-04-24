Meghalaya: BSF Denies Allegations of Assault and Vandalism, Calls Accusations "Fabricated"

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) has strongly denied all allegations. They never assaulted civilians. They did not vandalize vehicles in East Jaintia Hills. According to them, these are random and false accusations. These accusations were orchestrated by the Khasi Students Union (KSU).

The BSF released a statement about this today. The incident in question happened near Huroi Junction. It took place at Sonapyrdi (Sonapur) on April 20. The event involved BSF personnel. There were also individuals suspected of smuggling activities.

The BSF has a mobile check post at Sonapyrdi. The BSF intercepted multiple vehicles there. The vehicles were transporting sugar. This was from Ladrymbai and going to the Kuliang-Umkiang border area. They requested documentation for the sugar consignments. These documents were to prove their legality. The individuals attempted to flee the scene in response.

There was a pursuit. The BSF was able to seize a vehicle. This vehicle was near Shymplong Bridge. The driver managed to escape. However, he returned later. He was not alone. He returned with associates. The BSF claims that they were intoxicated. They proceeded to verbally abuse the BSF personnel. They also threatened them.

BSF claims their personnel were patient. They attempted to de-escalate the situation. Seized sugar and vehicle were handed over to Customs officials. The BSF company commander met with local authorities afterward. The aim was to identify culprits. They wanted to inform them about the consequences of smuggling.

BSF accuses KSU and pressure groups of continuous harassment. They say they are harassed with false allegations. BSF labels the allegations as assault and vandalism. This is entirely untrue according to them. Also, it lacks merit. KSU is, however, persistent in its stance. They plan to hold a public protest. The location is Sonapyrdi. They are demanding the removal of BSF camp from the area.