Fire Breaks Out Near Margherita Railway Station; Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Train Halted

Margherita: A major fire broke out near Margherita Railway Station on Thursday, creating scenes of chaos and forcing the railways to temporarily suspend movement in the area. The fire broke out in the cluster of makeshift houses that railway line workers have been inhabiting and spread quickly amongst the structures, reducing several to cinders.

The railway administration, as a precautionary measure, cancelled the running of the Ledo–Guwahati Intercity train at Ledo. According to officials, the decision had been taken so that the passengers do not face any risk on account of the fire control effort. Fortunately, no injury was caused to any railway worker, despite the severity of the blaze.

The actual cause of the fire is not known, and authorities are investigating the incident. Residents were in shock from this sudden disaster. the incident has caused severe damage to the temporary homes, which are closely built to the station.

Officials are assessing the extent of the damage, while displaced workers wait for relief and arrangements for temporary shelter. The incident has once again raised concerns about safety conditions in informal railway settlements.