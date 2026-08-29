Akhil Gogoi Urges Assam Government to Declare 19th September as ‘Zubeen Divas’

Guwahati: The Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi has urged the Assam government to officially declare 19th September as ‘Zubeen Divas’ and 5th November as ‘Bhupen Divas’ to honour the enduring cultural contributions of legendary Assamese artists Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking at Zubeen Khetra, Gogoi also launched a strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as “Bhaiyo Behno” and alleging that people had made a “big mistake” by electing him as Prime Minister.

He alleged that Modi had neither visited the flood-affected areas nor adequately addressed the suffering of people in the state. Referring to the severe flooding in Upper Assam, Gogoi claimed that the Prime Minister had not even enquired about the well-being of those affected.

He also mentioned the flash floods in Nepal, welcoming the Prime Minister’s response to the disaster while questioning why, according to him, similar concern had not been shown towards Assam.

Gogoi said officially recognising the two days would help preserve the legacies of the cultural icons for future generations.