Assam: First National-Level Half Marathon Kicks-Off In Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A historic event was witnessed by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as Kokrajhar held its first-ever national half-marathon based on the theme “Run for Peace” with NCC, Peace City Kokrajhar.
The event was organized in a collaborative effort by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the BTC Sports and Welfare Department to showcase the unifying power of sports to promote peace and harmony.
Male and female athletes participated in the marathon held at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, in three racing categories: the 21-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer races.
The marathon demonstrated the region’s dedication to promote sports and harmony as it witnessed the involvement of 17 NCC groups and notable athletes as its participants.
The names of the winners are as follow:
• 21 kms (Men’s category):
1st: Pankaj Kumar
2nd: Dipak Bhat
3rd: Kailash Choudhury
• 21 kms (Women’s category):
1st: Thamsi Singh
2nd: Amrita Patel
3rd: Geeta Kumari Gour
• 10 kms (Men’s category):
1st: Nitish Kumar
2nd: Akash Patel
3rd: Sandeep Singh
• 10 kms (Women’s category):
1st: KM Sangeeta Pal
2nd: Chandrakala Luitel
3rd: Pahi Keote
• 5 kms (Men’s category):
1st: Sukemalang Subas
2nd: Anmol Dev Nath
3rd: Hitesh Boro
• 5 kms (Women’s category):
The event was also attended by dignitaries such as Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, BTC Executive Member Daobaisa Boro and ADG NCC NER Gagan Deep. Acknowledging the event’s success, Bodoland was hailed as an upcoming center for sports and tourism by Minster Gorlosa.
A prize pool of 15 lakh rupees played a significant role in attracting participants to the event. In an effort to inspire its youth, the NCC also declared that a new battalion will be set up in the region.
