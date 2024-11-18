Assam: First National-Level Half Marathon Kicks-Off In Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A historic event was witnessed by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as Kokrajhar held its first-ever national half-marathon based on the theme “Run for Peace” with NCC, Peace City Kokrajhar.

The event was organized in a collaborative effort by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the BTC Sports and Welfare Department to showcase the unifying power of sports to promote peace and harmony.

Male and female athletes participated in the marathon held at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, in three racing categories: the 21-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer races.

The marathon demonstrated the region’s dedication to promote sports and harmony as it witnessed the involvement of 17 NCC groups and notable athletes as its participants.