Assam's Scientist Dr Manha Bathari Honoured With Agriculture Extension Scientist Award

HAFLONG: Dr. Manha Bathari from Haflong, Assam, has been recognized with the Agriculture Extension Scientist Award-2024 for her groundbreaking work in agricultural entomology. Known for her expertise in meliponiculture—a sustainable beekeeping practice—Dr. Bathari’s efforts have contributed significantly to advancing bee entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation.

The award was presented during the 6th National Conference on “Advances in Agricultural Sciences,” hosted by the Dr. B. Vasantharaj David Foundation in Chennai on November 17.

Currently serving as a Scientist at the Zonal Research Station of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Diphu, Dr. Bathari is celebrated for her innovative bamboo hive design, patented in 2020. This invention has enhanced sustainable beekeeping methods, earning her acclaim in the field of entomology.