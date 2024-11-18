Assam's Scientist Dr Manha Bathari Honoured With Agriculture Extension Scientist Award

HAFLONG: Dr. Manha Bathari from Haflong, Assam, has been recognized with the Agriculture Extension Scientist Award-2024 for her groundbreaking work in agricultural entomology. Known for her expertise in meliponiculture—a sustainable beekeeping practice—Dr. Bathari’s efforts have contributed significantly to advancing bee entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation.
The award was presented during the 6th National Conference on “Advances in Agricultural Sciences,” hosted by the Dr. B. Vasantharaj David Foundation in Chennai on November 17.
Currently serving as a Scientist at the Zonal Research Station of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Diphu, Dr. Bathari is celebrated for her innovative bamboo hive design, patented in 2020. This invention has enhanced sustainable beekeeping methods, earning her acclaim in the field of entomology.
A graduate of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Dr. Bathari completed her Master’s degree in Entomology in 2015, achieving distinction. Her academic foundation was laid at St. Agnes Convent School in Haflong.
Among her many accolades, she received a meritorious scholarship from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for her doctoral research, underscoring her commitment to advancing agricultural sciences.
Dr. Bathari’s recognition not only highlights her individual achievements but also places Assam’s innovative agricultural practices on the national stage.
