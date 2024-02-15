Assam: Five-day teachers’ training on inclusive education concludes in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The five-day long teachers’ training on Inclusive Education concluded in Lakhimpur with success on Wednesday. The event was organized at North Lakhimpur Town MV School under the guidance of Hemchandra Saikia, the Inspector of Schools-cum-District Mission Coordinator of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Lakhimpur and under the management of Gunajit Thakuria, District Programmes Officer, Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur.

A total of 119 LP level teachers under Lakhimpur Education Block took part in the training programme. Two resource persons of inclusive education, Lakhimpur, namely Pankaj Hazarika and Dipak Saikia, special teacher Taniya Azmi, Angarkhowa HS School assistant teacher Mustafa Hussain, No. 3 Chutiakari LP School teacher Desdemona Baruah attended the training programme as resource persons and rendered training on Inclusive Education, The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, classroom management for Divyang students, lesson plan for them, making of teaching learning materials and their application, evaluation system, government schemes and facilities meant for the PwDs, Prashast App and various other allied subjects. The training programme was inaugurated by Jitumoni Dutta, the head teacher of the North Lakhimpur Town MV School. Inspector of Schools Hemchandra Saikia and District Programme Officer Gunajit Thakuria, while addressing the trainees, explained the objective of the training programme and role of teacher for the welfare of the Divyang students. On the concluding day, the trainees released a handwritten magazine in addition to preparing lesson plan and making of teaching-learning materials.

