Assam: Five Forest Personnel Injured in Road Accident in Kamrup District

Boko: Five forest personnel were injured in a road accident in Agchiya under Boko police station in Kamrup district.

According to the forest official, they were from the Bamunigaon Forest Protection Range Office who were on patrolling with a Mahindra Bolero vehicle towards Boko. They hit a truck which was parked at Agchiya on NH 17.

Boko Police immediately arrived on the spot and admitted the injured persons in the Ayushkalp Hospital in Boko. The injured were identified as Siddharth Singh, 44, Bhrigu Daimari, 30, Rupam Khanikar, 23, Abdul Mannan, 36, and Narayan Mali, 36. However, Siddharth Singh and Abdul Mannan were referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

