North Lakhimpur Residents Demanded Urgent Construction of Nakari Flyover

LAKHIMPUR: The people of Nakari area under North Lakhimpur town of Lakhimpur district took to the street with a protest programme to demand for the immediate construction of the proposed flyover at Nakari railway crossing.

The government has taken a move to construct a flyover at Nakari railway crossing. But alleging the process being proceeded in slow pace, the locals initiated a protest programme and demanded the Government of Assam and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka to construct the flyover as soon as possible. The residents also threatened to demonstrate road blockade if the construction of the flyover is delayed. The railway crossing is located at Nakari on the road connecting Lakhimpur town to Saboti and Lilabari and other paces reaching the Arunachal Pradesh foothills. This road connects many important institutions like Lilabari Airport, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, Saboti Army Camp, Police Battalion Camp etc. There is a lot of problems on this very important road due to the closure of the gates at the railway crossings during the plying of the several trains. At that time, the public face indescribable problems, especially in the case of patients taken to medical colleges. Under such circumstances, the construction of a flyover at this railway crossing was long pending demand of the people of Lakhimpur.

