Assam: Flag hoisting lapse at Jongakhuli health centre sparks concern

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: While the nation celebrated the 80th Independence Day with pride and enthusiasm, an alleged lapse at the Jongakhuli Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health Centre) under Boko-Chaygaon Co-District in Kamrup district has sparked concern among local residents.

According to reports, officials and staff of the health centre hoisted the National Flag on Independence Day. However, the flag reportedly remained hoisted until the afternoon of August 16, without being properly lowered, drawing criticism from local residents. The failure to lower the flag in accordance with protocol was viewed by the community as disrespectful to the National Flag.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dhruba Baruah said Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra had directed Additional Commissioner of Health Monika Borgohain to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Following the directive, Borgohain, accompanied by a team from the Kamrup district health department, visited the Jongakhuli health centre on Monday and questioned the officials and staff concerned.

Baruah said disciplinary action would be taken after completion of the inquiry. He added that Community Health Officer Mamoni Boro, ANM Rita Kalita, Hiramani Rabha and MPW Jyoti Prasad Deka, along with others, were questioned in connection with the incident.

The local community has expressed deep resentment over the alleged lapse and demanded strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read: PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort as India Marks 80th Independence Day