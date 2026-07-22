Assam: Flash floods bring Nazira to a standstill; residents and oilfield workers stranded

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Torrential monsoon rains triggered severe flash floods across the Nazira region from July 19, inundating large areas and disrupting normal life and industrial operations. Floodwaters submerged roads, homes, vehicles and key infrastructure, leaving thousands stranded in one of the region’s worst flood situations in recent years.

Employees of Kriss Drilling Pvt. Ltd., engaged in ONGC workover operations at the Nazira oilfield, were among the worst affected. With all approach roads cut off, workers became stranded as floodwaters entered residential and operational buildings. Several employees were forced to take shelter on rooftops, where they remained for days without adequate food, drinking water, electricity, mobile connectivity, sanitation facilities or immediate medical aid.

Continuous rainfall worsened the situation, reportedly submerging buses and trucks while disrupting communication with the outside world.

The floods have caused widespread damage across Nazira, inundating homes, crippling transport networks and rendering many vehicles unusable. In several villages, residents abandoned their homes and sought refuge on rooftops, elevated structures and trees as water levels continued to rise.

The disaster has also severely impacted livelihoods, with daily wage earners, small businesses and transport operators suffering heavy losses. Access to essential supplies, healthcare and communication remains disrupted, while many families continue to await relief.

Kriss Drilling Pvt. Ltd. said it is closely monitoring the situation and, with support from ONGC and the local administration, is providing all possible assistance to affected employees while prioritising their safety until normalcy is restored.

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