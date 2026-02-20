Assam: FLC of EVMs, VVPATs to begin in Tamulpur from Feb 21

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election and to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct, the First-Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units in Tamulpur district will be carried out in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

The FLC process will be conducted at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School from February 21 to 24, 2026, between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm each day. During this period, the EVMs and VVPATs will undergo physical verification, cleaning, deletion of old data, functionality testing, and mock poll exercises. Engineers deputed from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, will carry out the technical examination, while trained personnel will be engaged to ensure the proper functioning of the machines.

A total of 660 Ballot Units, 900 Control Units, and 750 VVPATs will be checked in Tamulpur district. The First-Level Checking process will be conducted in the presence of representatives of recognized national and state political parties to ensure transparency. The entire process will also be monitored through webcasting under the supervision of the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. Entry into the checking hall will be strictly regulated in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

It may be noted that the First-Level Checking is a crucial preparatory step to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and smooth manner. After completion of the process, the EVMs and VVPATs will be securely stored in the designated strong room at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School under proper security and surveillance.

This information was conveyed through a press release issued by District Commissioner Simi Karan.

