Kokrajhar to conduct additional First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs, VVPATs

KOKRAJHAR: As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and directions received from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam (Letter No. ELE.32/2025/148 dated February 11, 2026), the District Administration of Kokrajhar will conduct the Additional First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs as part of election preparedness from February 21. Sources from the District Election Office, Kokrajhar, said the FLC programme will be held at the EVM/VVPAT warehouse near Gandhi Park/Children’s Park, Kokrajhar, from February 21 to 23, daily between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM. The checking will cover five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under Kokrajhar district: Gossaigaon LAC, Dotma (ST) LAC, Kokrajhar (ST) LAC, Baokhungri LAC, and Parbatjhora LAC. The process will be conducted by a team of ECIL engineers deployed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. The entire FLC process will be supervised by Banti Talukdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (E), Kokrajhar. The checking will be carried out strictly in accordance with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency, accuracy, and smooth conduct of free and fair elections. All necessary arrangements, including deployment of official staff, logistics, and security, have been made. Access to the FLC hall will be restricted to authorized personnel carrying Identity Cards issued by the District Election Officer, Kokrajhar. The process will also be under CCTV surveillance and live webcasting.

