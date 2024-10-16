Assam: Flight operations to resume at Rupsi Airport in Kokrajhar district from Nov 17

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: After nearly a year of suspended services, passenger flights will resume at Rupsi Airport in Kokrajhar district of BTC on November 17. Alliance Air will operate flights connecting Rupsi to Guwahati and Kolkata, marking a significant step in restoring air travel in the region. The airport, constructed under a government initiative, had its operations halted last November when Flybig Airlines ceased services. The suspension raised concerns among local residents and organizations about connectivity and economic development.

In response to these issues, Kokrajhar MP Joyanta Basumatary has been a vocal advocate for the resumption of flights. He highlighted the necessity of air travel for both passengers and businesses in the region. Following his advocacy on the floor of the Parliament, the government of India took the necessary steps to reinstate the operations.

MP Basumatary on Monday visited the Rupsi Airport to meet the staff and assessed the preparations for the upcoming flights. He expressed hope that the resumption of flight services will bring back joyful moment to local communities besides restart of economic activity. With the resumption of flights, residents of Kokrajhar can look forward to improved access to major urban centres, fostering connectivity and growth in the area.

