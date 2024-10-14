Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Durga Puja mandaps, seeks blessings of Goddess in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Durga Puja mandaps in Kokrajhar town on the occasion of Maha Asthami on October 11 and took the blessings of Goddess Durga Devi. He was accompanied by BTC Chief Pramod Boro, MP Joyanta Basumatary, and MLA Lawrence Islary.

Sarma first visited the puja mandap situated at Kokrajhar main market and sat for Puja Archana for a while and moved to the puja mandaps at Gaur Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Subhaspalli, and Depot Road.

In his brief speech, Chief Minister Sarma said that he was extremely happy to see the people from diverse sections offering peaceful puja for peace and brotherhood. He said that Goddess Durga Devi came to defeat the evils and to bring peace among all through her power. He hoped that the blessings of Goddess Durga Devi would reach all people and everyone would get peace in their hearts. He also conveyed his best wishes for peace and progress for all families in the region.

Meanwhile, huge devotees were seen in long queues to offer prayer at the puja mandap at Kokrajhar Main Market and other places as well. In total, there are 112 puja mandaps under Kokrajhar sub-division.

On the other hand, the immersion of Durga idols passed off peacefully at River Gaurang, where district administration, Kokrajhar Masanda Magdalin Pertin, and senior police officials were present.

