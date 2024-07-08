Assam: Flood-affected farmers to get free seeds in Morigaon

A correspondent

Morigaon: With an aim to revamp the economy of the flood affected farmers’ who lost everything in the current flood, the agricultural department has initiated a development scheme in the district.

The department has adopted a scheme namely ‘Raising Community Nursery’ which is being implemented under the Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) 2024-25 scheme. The seeds of improved Ranjit Sub-1 variety were sown in selected soils on the banks of Charanbeel under Morigaon Agricultural Development Circle on Sunday. The Agriculture Department, Assam has taken initiative to provide free seeds to the flood affected farmers by preparing collective seedbeds in the state.

The programme was attended by Senior Agricultural Development Officer Padum Bora, Assistant Agricultural Inspector Mohan Bora and other concerned officers and employees. The scheme is aimed at providing relief to lakhs of farmers affected by the floods in the state.

