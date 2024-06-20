Assam: Flood inundates many areas under Sarthebari Revenue Circle

BARPETA: Many villages under Sarthebari revenue circle has been flooded due to heavy rainfall and incessant rain during last week. The water level of the Kaldia River has risen unexpectedly due to heavy rains in the past few days. The flood waters of the Kaldia river, which is currently flowing above the danger level, have eroded or destroyed many ring dams in several places in Sarthebari residential area.

The flood waters of the Kaldia river have already flooded the road connecting Bhaktardaba Helacha-Nali pathar area. The flood waters have cut off communication with the Bhaktardaba market wirh several villages.

