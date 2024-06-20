Assam Government Partners with THF to Launch Mobile Medical Units for Tea Garden Communities

DIBRUGARH: Assam Labour and Employment Minister Sanjoy Kishan has hailed the decision of the State government to join hands with The Hans Foundation (THF) to provide quality healthcare to tea garden communities by providing 40 medical vans equipped with all facilities across 120 gardens.

Talking to The Sentinel, Sanjoy Kishan said, “Recently, the Labour Welfare department of Assam and THF have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for launching the Hans Mobile Medical Unit Project in the 120 most vulnerable tea gardens of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. In the first phase they will launch the service in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia with 24 medical vans and it will be inaugurate soon.”

Kishan termed the development as one of the most satisfying and this initiative would extend the reach of healthcare among the tea garden communities.

“The medical van will be equipped with facilities and atleast 40 important medical services will be conducted in the van. The tea garden people will be facilitated with such service. We are very much thankful to the THF for providing such facilities to the poor tea garden workers,” Kishan said.

He said, “It is not possible for the government to look after each and every citizen even it we try our hardest. This project is going to be a long-term one, which will offer quality healthcare to one of the most deprived communities of the state.”

“Its a good step taken by the government for the garden workers. According to the Plantation Labour Act, a tea garden should provide ambulance to the garden workers but they have failed to provide the ambulance services. The new project will benefit the garden workers if it works correctly,” said Lazar Nanda, central assistant general secretary, ATTSA.

The mobile medical units will offer a comprehensive package of services, including OPD consultations, free medicines, diagnostic tests, counselling and awareness sessions.

Additionally, home visits for the elderly and persons with disabilities as well as referrals to tertiary care centres for critical patients will be part of the services provided.

Also Read: 57000 farmers of Dhubri district receive 17th installment of Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sanman Nidhi

Also Watch: