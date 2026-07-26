Assam: Flood relief reaches affected families in Demow as Betbari area faces severe impact

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Several days after devastating floods affected parts of Upper Assam, including Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts, relief operations have intensified in Demow Constituency. The Demow Co-District administration, along with local organisations and residents, has been providing essential relief materials to families affected by the flood.

The Demow Municipal Board has also joined the relief efforts and distributed necessary supplies among flood-hit people in different areas of the constituency.

Sources said the Betbari area near Demow has been severely affected by the rising floodwaters. Many affected families from the area have been taking shelter near the railway crossing at Betbari Alimur after their homes were inundated. Several local organisations and establishments have come forward to extend support during the crisis by distributing food items and other essential materials among the affected families. The administration and government agencies are also continuing relief measures to assist those impacted by the flood.

Meanwhile, a local youth raised concerns over the absence of Health Department officials in the Betbari area. He alleged that no health team had visited the flood-affected region so far, despite the presence of several affected villages.

Betbari comprises multiple villages and five panchayats, with a large number of residents facing difficulties due to the ongoing flood situation. Locals have urged the authorities to ensure adequate medical support and other essential services in the affected areas.

Also Read: Axam Xahitya Xabha visits flood-hit Charaideo, Sivasagar districts