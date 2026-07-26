Axam Xahitya Xabha visits flood-hit Charaideo, Sivasagar districts

AXX appeals for rehabilitation of Rohini Duwara’s family

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR/ JAMUGURIHAT: The Axam Xahitya Xabha has expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by flash floods, cloudbursts and hill-cutting in parts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat districts of Upper Assam. The affected population in these districts has been living through days of acute distress, with several areas facing severe shortages of drinking water and food, forcing residents to go without adequate food and sleep. Healthcare services and livestock have also been badly hit, disrupting normal life across the region.

A delegation of the Xabha, led by vice-president Padum Rajkhowa and principal secretary Debojit Bora, visited flood-ravaged areas including Rajapul, Duwara Gaon, Nazira, Garmur, Sonari, Simaluguri, Charaideo and Lakuwa in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts on Saturday. Sabha’s principal secretary Debojit Bora and vice-president Padum Rajkhowa interacted with flood-affected people, shared their grief, and distributed relief material including bottled drinking water, ORS packets, biscuits, chira-muri (flattened and puffed rice), soap, medicines, mosquito repellent coils, candles and matchboxes.

The delegation subsequently visited the family of Rohini Duwara of Garmur Abhoypariya village in Sivasagar district, who lost his life in the devastating floods, and paid tribute to the departed souls of his two sons Bidyut Duwara and Biplob Duwara, daughter Bidisha Duwara, and wife Tutumoni Duwara, offering condolences to the bereaved family. The Asam Sahitya Sabha has appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam to arrange for the rehabilitation of Rohini Duwara’s unfortunate family, and has also urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the families of all those who lost their lives in the floods.

Meanwhile, another team led by Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami and central office secretary Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika visited flood-affected areas of Jorhat and Golaghat districts on Friday and distributed flood relief.

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