Manipur Strikes: Bunkers Demolished, Weapons Seized in Imphal East and West

IMPHAL: In an attempt to reduce the ongoing ethnic tension, security forces found a bunker and a large amount of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other military supplies in the hideouts of the troublemakers at two key locations in Manipur's valley districts on Monday, according to the police on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted search operations and secured areas in the vulnerable parts of Imphal West and Imphal East.

During the operation in Kadangband, Imphal West District, security forces dismantled an illegal bunker. Inside, they found a Heckler and Koch assault rifle, an SLR, a carbine, three .32 pistols, a 9mm pistol, and three 12-inch single barrel guns.