Manipur Strikes: Bunkers Demolished, Weapons Seized in Imphal East and West

IMPHAL: In an attempt to reduce the ongoing ethnic tension, security forces found a bunker and a large amount of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other military supplies in the hideouts of the troublemakers at two key locations in Manipur's valley districts on Monday, according to the police on Tuesday.
The security forces conducted search operations and secured areas in the vulnerable parts of Imphal West and Imphal East.
During the operation in Kadangband, Imphal West District, security forces dismantled an illegal bunker. Inside, they found a Heckler and Koch assault rifle, an SLR, a carbine, three .32 pistols, a 9mm pistol, and three 12-inch single barrel guns.
Another successful operation took place in Tera Karong Village, Imphal East District, where security forces found two homemade rifles, five HE-36 hand grenades, four detonators, one stun grenade, and two tear gas shells.
The police stated that these recovered items have been handed over to the local police station for further action.
Earlier, thousands of people from the Kuki-Zo tribal community marched in Churachandpur today, calling for a political solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.
The rally, organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), started at Churachandpur Public Ground and ended at the Wall of Remembrance, honoring the nearly 200 tribal members who lost their lives in the unrest.
Carrying signs with slogans like "No Political Solution, No Peace" and "Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo People Right Now!", demonstrators expressed their strong demands.
Key speakers at the rally included ITLF Chairman Pagin Haokip, MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Zo United Secretary Rev. VL Ngakthang, Zomi Council General Secretary Pauneihlal, and Kuki Inpi Manipur Vice President Jangmang Haokip.
ITLF General Secretary Muan Tombing presented a memorandum detailing the community's grievances to be given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The main goal of the peaceful protest was to push the central government to speed up efforts to find a political solution to the increasing violence in Manipur. The tribal groups are specifically asking for the creation of a Union Territory with legislative powers under Article 239A of the Constitution.
ALSO WATCH: