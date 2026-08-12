Assam: Flood situation in Bonkuwal unchanged; acute drinking water crisis prevails

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Entire areas under Dichoi and North Mohura Gaon Panchayats and Bonkuwal area of Bokakhat co-district have remained inundated by the rising waters of the Gelabil and Dhansiri rivers. People living in the riverine areas are facing a severe shortage of safe drinking water. Hand pumps, which are the main sources of drinking water for a large area, have been submerged by floodwaters.

The rising waters of the Gelabil and Dhansiri rivers have further worsened the situation in the greater Mohuramukh area.

The affected areas have been under floodwaters for nearly 20 days. After learning about the hardships faced by people in various Mising villages, Bokakhat MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora has been regularly visiting the flood-affected areas and taking stock of the problems faced by the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Mohuramukh Press Club visited various flood-affected areas on Monday to assess the situation and interact with the affected residents. The people complained that although the government has been supplying food items, the supplies are not sufficient. They also alleged that adequate cattle feed has not been provided.

Meanwhile, various symptoms of diseases have been noticed among the livestock, but no veterinary treatment facilities have been made available in the area so far.

The flood-affected people have appealed to the authorities to ensure a supply of safe drinking water and to arrange adequate cattle feed along with veterinary medical camps in the affected areas.

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