Assam: Flood situation in Morabazar, Jakaichuk, Salaguri mouzas still grim

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The flood situation in Morabazar, Jakaichuk, and Salaguri mouzas in Sivasagar district under Amguri and Sivasagar revenue circles still remains grim. Although the water level at the Amguri revenue circle has slightly improved, it remains stagnant in the Sivasagar revenue circle.

The flood victims of Morabazar and Jakaichuk mouzas are passing their days under tents on the four-lane highway from Gaurisagar to Jhanji under the scorching sun. The floods have devastated more than 50,000 families. Even for those who have returned home, the power supply remains cut off in many villages, leading to a severe shortage of drinking water.

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