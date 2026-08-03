Assam: Flood situation returning to normalcy in Nagaon district

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Nagaon district remained completely free from flood impact on Sunday, bringing major relief to residents after weeks of monsoon-related concerns.

According to the latest flood report issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam, no revenue circle in the district is currently affected by floods.

The official report, generated on August 2, at about 3 pm, confirms that no villages have been inundated and that confirms that no villages have been inundated and no population or agricultural land has been affected. It also states that no relief camps or relief distribution centres are operational, as there are no displaced families requiring assistance.

The report further indicates that there have been no human casualties, missing persons, or damage to houses, roads, bridges, embankments, or any other public infrastructure due to floods. No livestock losses, rescue operations, or emergency evacuations have been reported.

In addition, no relief materials have been distributed, reflecting the absence of flood-related emergencies across the district.

The latest DRIMS update marks a significant improvement in the flood situation in Nagaon, with normalcy restored across the district. The administration, however, is expected to continue monitoring weather conditions and river levels closely to ensure preparedness for any future developments during the ongoing monsoon season.

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